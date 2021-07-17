Stars host playoff soccer match Saturday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been quite the debut for the Southern States Soccer Club.

In their inaugural season, the Stars have won ten contests – including a National Premier Soccer League playoff game on Wednesday to advance to the Gulf Coast Division final.

The Stars host the New Orleans Jesters on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakes Training Center.

“I started with this club when I was about 14 [years old],” said Stars midfielder Heath Flathau, a Sacred Heart graduate.” I was over there at the top field. We used car headlights for the lights at first. So, seeing it come to all this is truly fantastic and being a part of it is even better.”

“We’ve got such a good community behind us,” said Stars defender Danny Reynolds. “They’ve been brilliant. We like the fact that we’re going to be the first people to show them what top-level soccer is around this area.”

Southern States Soccer Club is offering free admission to Saturday’s championship game if fans wear black and show this image at the gate:

The Stars host a National Premier Soccer League playoff game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (WDAM)

