Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

SE Miss. Rural Health to hold community ‘baby shower’

Diapers will be among items given away to new parents
Diapers will be among items given away to new parents(WAFB)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) _ Recently-minted or expecting parents can pick up some of the necessities of their new lives during a “Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower” this Friday.

Hosted by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., in conjunction with Amerigroup, the community baby shower will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the initiative’s Women’s Health Center, 62 Old Airport Road, Hattiesburg, MS.

Parents can come by and get babies’ needs, such as diapers and wipes. Other prizes and giveaways will be in the mix while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines also will be available for individuals 18 and older. The first 50 participants to receive the vaccine will get a $25 Door Dash gift card.

For more information: contact Byron Dixon, outreach marketing coordinator, at bdixon@semrhi.com or (601) 450-4970.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Mia Trujillo
Teen killed in crash saves lives with organ donation
Former owner of La Fiesta Brava gets his workforce welders certificate and begins a new career.
Former Hattiesburg business owner finds new career thanks to Jones College
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Joe Gray Jr.
Joe Gray Jr.’s journey through the minor leagues
Joe Gray Jr.
Joe Gray Jr.'s journey through the minor leagues
According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.
Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville
Carl Reynolds, Southern States Soccer Club
Stars host playoff soccer match Saturday night