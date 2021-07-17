SE Miss. Rural Health to hold community ‘baby shower’

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) _ Recently-minted or expecting parents can pick up some of the necessities of their new lives during a “Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower” this Friday.

Hosted by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., in conjunction with Amerigroup, the community baby shower will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the initiative’s Women’s Health Center, 62 Old Airport Road, Hattiesburg, MS.

Parents can come by and get babies’ needs, such as diapers and wipes. Other prizes and giveaways will be in the mix while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines also will be available for individuals 18 and older. The first 50 participants to receive the vaccine will get a $25 Door Dash gift card.

For more information: contact Byron Dixon, outreach marketing coordinator, at bdixon@semrhi.com or (601) 450-4970.

