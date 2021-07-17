Partial storms pass through Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday! We’ve already been experiencing many storms throughout the area, but it has not been anything severe for us. Our high for today is 83 with a low of 71

On Sunday we will experience more rain with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as the high will be 84 and a low of 72.

Monday and Tuesday our rain chances increase as a cold front moves into the area. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms for those days. The high for Monday is 85 with a low of 71, and Tuesday’s high is 83 with a low of 71.

Rain chances decrease as we move into Wednesday to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as temperatures start to heat back up with an 87 for the high and a low of 72.

Thursday holds a 40% chance for showers and storms as the high is expected to be 89 with a low of 72.

Friday and Saturday our rain chances fall once again to a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with our high returning to the low 90s and lows in the Mid 70s.

The tropics are still calm right now as there is nothing active in the Atlantic or the Gulf.

