Nine injured in four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Nine people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in D’Iberville on I-110 Friday night.

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne, the crash happened on I-110 south of I-10.

The wreck blocked one lane of southbound traffic, and all vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.

Payne said three people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and one driver was arrested on a DUI charge.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.