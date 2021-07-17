Joe Gray Jr.’s journey through the minor leagues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Smokie Harrington Park: home of the Hattiesburg Tigers and once home of spring training for the New York Yankees.

The dimensions are 340 feet down the lines and 445 feet in center – deeper than any Major League ballpark in the country.

Yet, Joe Gray Jr. found a way to send buckets’ worth of balls over those brick walls.

“It was routine for him to hit balls out of the ballpark,” said Joe Hartfield, Gray Jr.’s coach at Hattiesburg High School. “And that’s not normal.”

Perhaps, Gray Jr. had a leg-up on his minor league competition.

The 2021 season would indicate as much. Gray Jr. batted .293 with 12 home runs and a league-leading 53 runs-batted-in for the Carolina Mudcats before being promoted to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

But take it from Joseph Gray Sr. – the ups haven’t come without some downs.

“We went to Raleigh, North Carolina when he was playing for the Mudcats,” Gray Sr. said. “First at-bat, he struck out looking. Second at-bat, he struck out again – looking. I came to the fence where I could make sure he heard me. And when he come out and I said, ‘Let me tell you something. I didn’t come all the way from Hattiesburg to watch you hold a bat on your shoulder. If you don’t swing that bat, you’ve got to see me.’ Next at-bat, go to the plate – off the wall for a double.”

After battling pneumonia and a pulled hamstring his first couple seasons, Gray Jr. is finally getting plate appearances in year three with the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

And if you know Gray Jr., he loves his at-bats.

“Even after a three hour practice, Joe would go to the batting cages and hit even more,” said Hartfield, who coached Hattiesburg to the 2018 state championship (Gray Jr.’s senior season).

“People would drive by there, ten, eleven o’clock at night and they’d hear this kid hitting a baseball,” said Gray Sr., who played basketball at Jackson State in the late 1970s. “And I was throwing him 200 balls. You’ve got to love the game, that’s first off. And he fell in love with swinging a bat.”

That love for baseball has followed Gray Jr. from “the Smoke” to baseball parks all over the country.

And it’s what will ultimately carry him to the major leagues.

“Takes a lot of luck, staying injury-free,” Hartfield said. “But you also have to have the talent and the will and the desire to practice hard. And Joe definitely has that. Joe may be the most dedicated player I’ve ever coached.”

“He said, ‘You know dad, baseball ain’t all what you think,’” Gray Sr. said. “And what I understand is, it’s a hard battle fighting through the minor leagues to make it to the majors. When you get drafted out of high school, you’re thrown directly in the wolf pack. So, we’re going to support him and like I said I’m still coaching from the couch.”

