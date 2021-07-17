Hattiesburg ‘Back-to-School’ vaccine clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hosted a back-to-school vaccine clinic at the C.E. Roy Community Center Saturday in partnership with Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

Ages 12 and up were welcomed to get COVID-19 vaccination shots that were administered from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Anita Henderson with the Hattiesburg Clinic shared information on the outcome of the clinic.

“We have seen a lot of families. A lot of moms and dads and teenagers, and so the demographic for today is much younger than some of the other C.E. Roy Center events that we’ve done,” says Henderson.

“It is very important for me for our children to be vaccinated. Especially for my child in general because I want safety for him, as well as our family and the broader community,” says Christie Moss, a community member who attended the clinic.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available at the clinic.

