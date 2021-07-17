Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg ‘Back-to-School’ vaccine clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available at the clinic.
Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available at the clinic.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hosted a back-to-school vaccine clinic at the C.E. Roy Community Center Saturday in partnership with Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.

Ages 12 and up were welcomed to get COVID-19 vaccination shots that were administered from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Anita Henderson with the Hattiesburg Clinic shared information on the outcome of the clinic.

“We have seen a lot of families. A lot of moms and dads and teenagers, and so the demographic for today is much younger than some of the other C.E. Roy Center events that we’ve done,” says Henderson.

“It is very important for me for our children to be vaccinated. Especially for my child in general because I want safety for him, as well as our family and the broader community,” says Christie Moss, a community member who attended the clinic.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were available at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Mia Trujillo
Teen killed in crash saves lives with organ donation
Former owner of La Fiesta Brava gets his workforce welders certificate and begins a new career.
Former Hattiesburg business owner finds new career thanks to Jones College
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get...
MSDH asking community health clinics, vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School
If your child isn’t fully vaccinated, they should continue to wear a mask to class when going...
Mississippi health officials advise unvaccinated adults, children to wear masks at school
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Friday