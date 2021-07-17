Win Stuff
Former Hattiesburg business owner finds new career thanks to Jones College

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For 26 years Mariano Arellano owned and operated La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg, but he had to make the difficult decision to reduce his staff during the COVID-19 pandemic because fewer people were dining out during the stay-at-home mandate issued by city and state officials.

But the overhead of keeping the restaurant afloat reached a point where he had to close the doors and shutter the business.

“It felt like losing a member of my family,” Arellano said.

Though he had made a career as a restaurateur, he had always wanted to go back to school and expand his professional horizons. So he took the opportunity and enrolled in a workforce welding class at Jones College in Ellisville to attempt to learn a new skill.

Thanks to the help from the staff at Jones, Mariano received his workforce welders certificate and is employed at Smith Welding & Fabrication Company in Ellisville.

“I never expected to end my business the way I did it, but when I came to Jones and started taking welding classes and met all these employees in here, JC changed my life in a good way, kind of helped me get out of a hole,” Arellano said.

While in school, he mentioned to his welding instructor, Tracy Warden, that he was interested in attaining his High School Equivalency.

With encouragement from Warden, Mariano registered for the classes, took his TABE assessment, took practice tests and passed his entire HSE tests in less than one month.

Currently, he plans on starting the HVAC program on campus in August.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

