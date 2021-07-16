Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Aryanna Burden was found safe.
Missing Jones County child found safe

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
This year marks the 72nd year for the pageant.
Miss Hospitality holds first night of competitions at Saenger Theatre
This year marks the 72nd year for the competition.
Miss Hospitality holds first night of competitions at Saenger Theatre
Sales of brick pavers, which are part of a new veterans monument complex in Columbia, have...
Brick sales increasing after Columbia veterans monument dedication