Nice Friday morning, but scattered storms are expected later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances will go up this weekend as a weak front washes out across Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to fire up during the afternoon hours for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chance will go up more as we go into early next week with widespread thunderstorms being likely for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be held down because of the rain, only reaching the mid to upper 80s.

