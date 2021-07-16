Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Nice Friday morning, but scattered storms are expected later

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances will go up this weekend as a weak front washes out across Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to fire up during the afternoon hours for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chance will go up more as we go into early next week with widespread thunderstorms being likely for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be held down because of the rain, only reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

We will have partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening...
Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday
We will have partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening...
Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday
We will have partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening...
Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday
.
Patrick Bigbie's Thursday morning forecast 7/15