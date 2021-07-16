Gabe Montenegro announces return to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss baseball star Gabe Montenegro joined Twitter on Friday with one mission: to announce that he will be returning to the Golden Eagles.

This is me finally on twitter. And this is what I wanna say for now. @SouthernMissBSB pic.twitter.com/twTYt8BfLD — Gabe Montenegro (@GabeMS_14) July 16, 2021

Montenegro hit .345 this season with a .439 on-base percentage and 24 doubles. He had multiple hits in three of Southern Miss’ five games in the Oxford regional, including five hits in the explosion against Southeast Missouri.

