Gabe Montenegro announces return to Southern Miss

Gabe Montenegro, Southern Miss
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss baseball star Gabe Montenegro joined Twitter on Friday with one mission: to announce that he will be returning to the Golden Eagles.

Montenegro hit .345 this season with a .439 on-base percentage and 24 doubles. He had multiple hits in three of Southern Miss’ five games in the Oxford regional, including five hits in the explosion against Southeast Missouri.

