Forrest County Law Enforcement Complex experiencing ‘plumbing issue’

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County’s Billy McGee Law Enforcement Complex is experiencing a “plumbing issue,” according to a news release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The issue is affecting the entire law enforcement complex, including the county jail.

The news release did not specify what the “plumbing issue” is or how long it may last.

The Forrest County Sheriffs Office complex is currently experiencing a plumbing issue that is being actively addressed. We are working on supplying supplemental water and sanitation alternatives for all personnel within the complex.

We are aggressively working to remedy this situation and doing everything we can to attend to the safety, comfort and individual needs of everyone affected at the Sheriff’s Office complex.

As further developments and information becomes available, we will provide additional updates.

