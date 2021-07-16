Win Stuff
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.

Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

