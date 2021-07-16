Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Camp Shelby training brigade gets new commander

Col. Davis comes to Camp Shelby from Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he was a student at...
Col. Davis comes to Camp Shelby from Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he was a student at the U.S. Army War College.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Army unit that partners with National Guard and Reserve forces for training at Camp Shelby and elsewhere have a new commander.

Col. Richard J. Davis took over as head of the 177th Armored Brigade during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday morning.

He replaces Col. Eric D. Beaty, who led the unit for two years.

The featured speaker for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, commanding general for First Army Division East.

The featured speaker for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, commanding general for...
The featured speaker for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, commanding general for First Army Division East.(Charles Herrington)

Col. Davis comes to Camp Shelby from Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he was a student at the U.S. Army War College.

Col. Beaty is moving on to a new assignment as director of the Command Assessment Program at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The headquarters of the 177th Armored Brigade was activated at Camp Shelby on Dec. 1, 2006.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Latest News

Joshua Stockstill was fired Wednesday just before being taken into custody by FBI in connection...
FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
Billy McGee Law Enforcement Complex
Forrest County Law Enforcement Complex experiencing ‘plumbing issue’
According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Friday