Camp Shelby training brigade gets new commander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Army unit that partners with National Guard and Reserve forces for training at Camp Shelby and elsewhere have a new commander.

Col. Richard J. Davis took over as head of the 177th Armored Brigade during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday morning.

He replaces Col. Eric D. Beaty, who led the unit for two years.

The featured speaker for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes, commanding general for First Army Division East.

Col. Davis comes to Camp Shelby from Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he was a student at the U.S. Army War College.

Col. Beaty is moving on to a new assignment as director of the Command Assessment Program at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The headquarters of the 177th Armored Brigade was activated at Camp Shelby on Dec. 1, 2006.

