Brick sales increasing after Columbia veterans monument dedication

Brick pavers which are part of a new veterans monument complex in Columbia can be purchased for...
Brick pavers which are part of a new veterans monument complex in Columbia can be purchased for $100 each.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Sales of brick pavers, which are part of a new veterans monument complex in Columbia, have increased a lot since the monument was dedicated two weeks ago.

American Legion Post 90 says more than 200 of the pavers have been sold since that dedication on July 3.

The bricks are engraved with the names of individual veterans who have served in the armed forces.

They are part of a plaza that is next to the monument, which is 44,000 pounds of Georgia Gray Granite.

The cost of each brick is $100.

“As soon as they started seeing the monument come up, we got a flood of requests for the bricks,” said Raymond Mathews, a member of American Legion Post 90. “And we actually to date, sold about 1,000 and we’ve got about 3,000 more that we can sell. But, at the time of the dedication, we had sold about 780, almost 800 and that’s what we displayed on that day.”

You can find out more about buying a brick by visiting the post’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

