534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 326,800.

MSDH reported 534 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 326,804 cases and 7,465 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,772 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,746 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 8,010 cases, 156 deaths



Jasper: 2,241 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,567 cases, 169 deaths



Lamar: 6,497 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,745 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,296 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,670 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting over 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

