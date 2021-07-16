Win Stuff
534 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Friday

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 326,800.

MSDH reported 534 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 326,804 cases and 7,465 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,772 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,746 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,010 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,241 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,567 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,497 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,745 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,296 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,670 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

