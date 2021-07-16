43rd Miss. Watermelon Fest underway in Mize

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - The 43rd Mississippi Watermelon Festival began in Mize Friday.

More than 80 vendors are taking part this year, selling arts and crafts, clothing and food.

Gates opened at 3:30 p.m. Events Friday include a 5K run at 7:30.

Gates open again at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

“[Saturday], we’ll run a full slate all day of games, all the watermelon you can eat both days and then, tomorrow night, we have Fordie Hays and William Michael Morgan,” said Terresa Stewart, festival director.

Tickets Friday are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children under 10.

Saturday, tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 10.

Proceeds will support the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

“This is the way we get most of our operating money,” Stewart said. “We are a small town and there’s not a lot of tax base here, so we use this as our operating cash for the year, and to help us serve our community better, plus we also fund a couple of scholarships for high school students here.”

Stewart says the fire department also hopes to use funds from the event to purchase new rescue equipment.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.