Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

WPD: Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension, where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered himself to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation.

It is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season
Apartment residents in Ellisville seek answers following eviction notice.
Ellisville renters being evicted, looking for answers

Latest News

Aryanna Burden was found safe.
Missing Jones County child found safe
MDE: All districts resume in-person learning as primary mode of teaching
The American Legion and church group delivered donations to veterans Thursday morning.
Vets at Collins State Home get donations from American Legion, church group
HFD, Parks & Rec hosting ‘Summer Splash Days’ for city youth
Summer Splash Days returning to Hattiesburg