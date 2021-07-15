Win Stuff
Vets at Collins State Home get donations from American Legion, church group

The American Legion and church group delivered donations to veterans Thursday morning.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans at the State Veterans Home in Collins have received several boxes of toiletries and special “U.S. Veteran” baseball caps from an American Legion Post and a church in Columbia.

American Legion Post 90 and the Women On Mission organization at Columbia’s Improve Baptist Church brought the items to the veterans home Thursday morning.

Many of the residents also posed for photos with the American Legion and members of the church.

