Tim’s Two Cents: Former USM assistant athletic director of equipment operations Patrick Stewart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we chat with Patrick Stewart, recently retired assistant athletic director/equipment operations at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Stewart arrived in Hattiesburg in 1996 to work in the athletic department’s equipment room, primarily with football.

He rose through the ranks, eventually overseeing USM’s crew of equipment managers while working with the athletic administration on the department’s equipment needs and purchasing.

Stewart, who retired at the end of June, will remain busy as a regional representative for a Baton Rouge-based sporting goods supplier.

Stewart reminisced about his journey from Ohio and the University of Cincinnati to Hattiesburg, his days behind the scenes and on the field and his future plans.

