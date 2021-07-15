Summer Splash Days returning to Hattiesburg

Win Stuff
HFD, Parks & Rec hosting ‘Summer Splash Days’ for city youth
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department and the City of Hattiesburg Mayor’s Office are coming together to bring Summer Splash Days back to the city this year.

According to Hattiesburg city spokesperson Samantha McCain, Summer Splash Days will take place in the last two weeks of July at area parks around Hattiesburg from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Splash days were created during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to water play during the heat of the summer of 2020. City officials decided to bring it back as a community engagement event.

Each location will transform its parking lots into water play stations.

The full schedule is listed below:

  • Tuesday, July 20 - Chain Park
  • Thursday, July 22 – Thames Elementary
  • Friday, July 28 – Vernon Dahmer Park
  • Wednesday, July 28 – Tatum Park
  • Friday, July 30 – C.E. Roy Community Center

Participants are reminded to wear closed-toe shoes and bring towels.

Anyone who is sick or has recently been exposed to/diagnosed with COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home.

