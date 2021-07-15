Summer Splash Days returning to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department and the City of Hattiesburg Mayor’s Office are coming together to bring Summer Splash Days back to the city this year.

According to Hattiesburg city spokesperson Samantha McCain, Summer Splash Days will take place in the last two weeks of July at area parks around Hattiesburg from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Splash days were created during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to water play during the heat of the summer of 2020. City officials decided to bring it back as a community engagement event.

Each location will transform its parking lots into water play stations.

The full schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, July 20 - Chain Park



Thursday, July 22 – Thames Elementary



Friday, July 28 – Vernon Dahmer Park



Wednesday, July 28 – Tatum Park



Friday, July 30 – C.E. Roy Community Center



Participants are reminded to wear closed-toe shoes and bring towels.

Anyone who is sick or has recently been exposed to/diagnosed with COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home.

