St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital requiring employee vaccination

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is now requiring employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus or be terminated.

A letter was sent to all employees Wednesday afternoon from President and CEO Dr. James Downing, outlining the new mandatory vaccine policy.

In the letter, Downing cites the dangers of the Delta variant and its rapid spread as part of the reason for the mandate.

St. Jude employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 9, barring a medical or religious exemption. The eight weeks between now and then is meant to give employees time to schedule and complete the vaccination process.

Any employee who refuses to get vaccinated will be put on unpaid leave for two weeks.

At the end of that time, if employees have not started the vaccination process, they will be terminated.

Downing says the requirement is meant to ensure that St. Jude patients and their families are treated in the safest environment possible.

Read the letter below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

