PRCC holds Career and Technical Education signing day event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College Hattiesburg campus held a signing day for students entering its Career and Technical Education program Wednesday.

PRCC officials helped register students for their classes, introduce them to their professors, offer tours of the campus and more to welcome them to the college.

“A lot of time, students have a lot of anxiety about new programs and college,” said Jana Causey, vice president of PRCC Hattiesburg. “There are a lot of things that they face, and we want to help them navigate through those challenges, answer any questions they may have. I believe a student walks in, maybe with a little bit of anxiety and nervousness, and we’re there to help them get through that and ease their minds about the experience they’re going to have.”

New programs are being offered this year, such as a new coding technology course and massage therapy.

These students are set to start their education at PRCC this upcoming semester.

