Parents worry about the start of school amid rising COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases climb, there are renewed questions about how the school year will be impacted.

The push from the state level is to get all kids back in the classroom.

The State Board of Education is holding a board meeting Thursday on the proposed policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction. They’ve also proposed specific requirements if districts choose to offer a virtual learning option.

“Nervous, skeptical, apprehensive,” said mom Sandra Calvert.

Calvert has two sons, ages 12 and 15. They’ve both been vaccinated, but she still worries about the possibilities of the virus spreading since not all students will have gotten the shots. She wishes masks were still a requirement.

“It’s the same thing with this year... with the numbers rising,” noted mom Katie Canterbury. “It’s still scary... we’re still fearful. But we try not to live in that fear.”

Katie Canterbury has a six-year-old who will be in the first grade this year. Canterbury and her husband both work and don’t feel like they have much of a choice.

She says she wants her daughter to be in school but hopes all the safety precautions will continue to be followed. These moms are thinking ahead to school starting back in a few weeks and they have questions.

“Are you going to require the schools to continue social distancing and cleaning/sterilizing things?” asked Canterbury.

“Is there any kind of precautions that they are trying to initiate before they do return?” asked Calvert. “Because we have such a short window here. That’s my biggest concern is, ‘Where are we now as far as going back to school? What’s the return criteria?’”

It turns out, the districts are still trying to figure out what the school year will look like.

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain says they’re watching Thursday’s Board of Education meeting closely to see what they decide.

“Up to about a week ago, we were really feeling good about the situation,” explained Cain. “The last few days... it’s definitely got us alarmed. Just kind of easing into things. We may need to back up and punt on some things that we were thinking about. But definitely it is a concern that we’re watching very closely.”

Masks are another big question for some families. Governor Tate Reeves reiterated his position Wednesday.

“I don’t have any intention of forcing students to wear masks in schools this fall,” said Reeves.

Students under 12 don’t have the option of a vaccine. Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson has this advice: “Be careful about where they’re going out in the next few weeks. Large gatherings, unmasked, indoors are going to be places where they can catch coronavirus.”

Henderson notes that the CDC recommendation is still that children 2 and up wear a mask in public.

We will keep you posted about the board of education’s decisions.

