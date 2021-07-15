Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

Police say the armed robbery happened at an abandoned alternative school on Azalea Drive while 3 people were making an adult film. The bizarre crime happened around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cashapp. The victim then tried to make a run for it but was chased and shot at by the naked robber, putting several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said Detective Rochester Anderson.

Police say they have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season
A Jones County resident is concerned with roadside overgrowth.
Jones County resident says roadside overgrowth makes area dangerous
The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
Delta variant sparking increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi

Latest News

A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
USM's Gulf Blue initiative is poised to bring “Big Ideas Out of the Blue” capitalizing on the...
USM’s Gulf Blue initiative focused on boosting blue economy in South Mississippi
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/15
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/15
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
USM's Gulf Blue initiative is poised to bring “Big Ideas Out of the Blue” capitalizing on the...
USM unveils Gulf Blue initiative focused on enhancing the Blue Economy