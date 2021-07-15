Win Stuff
Lamar County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases

Lamar County administrator Jody Waits encourages people to get vaccinated.
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 cases are rising in some Pine Belt counties, including Lamar County.

Jody Waits, county administrator for the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, urges the community to get the vaccine.

“Now is the time to roll up your sleeve and do what I’ve done, and that’s get vaccinated,“ Waits said.

Lamar County is seeing an increase in covid cases, and if they continue, Waits says this could have an impact on the school districts with the new school year coming up and hurt the chances of keeping extracurricular activities.

“We’ve had 88 people in Lamar County die in the last 18 months of the COVID. In the next 18 months, there’s no reason for anybody to die from COVID because the vaccine is there, it’s safe and it’s available,” Waits said.

He shares some of the statistics seen in the last few weeks.

“38% percent of Lamar Countians have been fully vaccinated compared with 48% nationwide, is the average. So, we’re way below average. Forrest County is only 27% have been fully vaccinated,” Waits said.

Waits says people can take control of the COVID cases by getting their COVID shots at the back-to-school vaccine clinic this Saturday in Hattiesburg.

The city of Hattiesburg, Forrest Health, and Hattiesburg Clinic teamed up to administer the vaccinations. The clinic will be from 9 until noon at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

