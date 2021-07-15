Jones County sheriffs department hosts motor unit training for deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is conducting its motor unit training for two deputies over the next weeks.

Deputies Kyle Howell and Lou Lowe will undergo 80 hours of teaching, which will include 360 degree turns and high-speed maneuvers.

“The purpose of these courses that we ride is for the simple fact to teach and learn, make tight turns. How to turn around in tight areas, how to handle that motorcycle at very low speeds and very high speeds. Quick maneuverability. Things that are very critical out here on the road on the day-to-day in traffic,” said Jason Mills, motor unit instructor.

The training is happening this week at the Magnolia Center in Laurel, where cones are set up for the motor units to perform their maneuvers.

The two motorcycles are Harley Davidsons and were purchased with seized drug money.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.