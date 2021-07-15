Win Stuff
Jones County renters being evicted, looking for answers

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of an apartment complex on Westhaven Drive in Ellisville are voicing their concerns after they say they’re being evicted without cause.

“I got home from work Monday, and I got a notice saying that I have 30 days to get out of my apartment without proper cause,” said Pricilla Haynes, a resident of the complex.

According to residents, an eviction notice was left on each door Monday, stating they have 30 days to vacate the property. They say rent was collected July 5, then the eviction notice was given a week later on the 12th.

“Y’all came by last week and got our rent,” said Deleana Gary, another resident. “Then this week you come back with a rubber band on the door.”

Although it’s the answer they’re searching for, residents say they don’t know why they’re being evicted.

“That’s the reason she gave me, she said no reason at all, it’s not us, it’s just the owner wants everybody out,” Gary said.

“And it’s not right, it’s not fair. And I just want answers. That’s all I want is answers,” Haynes said.

Now their concern is finding a new home.

“I’m about like, you know, the rest of them — where is we gonna go? They done took our money. We don’t have nowhere to go,” said Deloris Blackwell, another resident.

“30 days is not enough time for all of these people to find somewhere to go,” Haynes said.

They say the stress of having to find a new home in 30 days in the midst of rising delta variant cases is taking a toll on them.

“I ain’t had no sleep, my blood pressure is up, I’ve been upset,” Haynes said.

“And then, you know, you can’t sleep, you’re upset, you can’t sleep, can’t eat. I mean, they’ve just taken a lot from us, you know, and it’s hard,” Blackwell said.

According to a local attorney, if there is no lease agreement, the general law only requires a 30 day eviction notice.

WDAM has reached out to the leasing agency for comment. Our request has not yet been returned.

