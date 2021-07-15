Win Stuff
Jones College students receive lineman training

The high demand for a skilled workforce is being met by Jones College students.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The work of a utility company lineman can sometimes be hot or cold, wet and miserable, but it’s always extremely dangerous.

But a career as a lineman can also be very rewarding in many ways, such as helping others, working as a member of a team and receiving excellent pay with benefits.

Jones College is offering courses designed to provide students with the skills it takes to become a lineman, but not all classes are in a study hall. Many are on top of a power pole or in a bucket truck.

At the school’s Wayne County Center in Waynesboro, the students are getting the basics down, receiving hands-on instruction from instructors, who are former linemen and are now sharing a wealth of knowledge with those who are taking the class.

Harry Waldrup, who teaches the 16-week course, said it takes a special breed to be able to do the job safely.

“They’re learning the basics of line construction and maintenance,” Waldrup said. “They’re going to learn how to do a lot of groundwork, which is what they’ll be doing when they hire on.

“It’s one of the top five most dangerous jobs in the United States. It’s not for everybody, but you’ll be trained on how to respect it and how to work it. You learn how to take care of yourself and take care of your fellow workers, and work it safely.”

With such a high demand for skilled workers in this field, six students who started the class have already been hired as linemen.

