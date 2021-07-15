Win Stuff
JCSD: Mother, son found dead in Jones Co. home, no foul play suspected

The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's...
The mother and son are believed to have died of natural causes, according to the sheriff's department.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the bodies of a mother and son were discovered in a home Wednesday morning.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the deceased as 88-year-old Helen Hammac and 57-year-old Robert Hammac.

According to the sheriff’s department, emergency responders were dispatched to a medical call at a home in the Powers community off Highway 184 around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, emergency responders discovered one body and called for JCSD backup. Deputies arrived and found a second body inside the home in another room.

“Very sad day for folks in the Powers community and for this particular family who lost not only a mother but a brother, son as well,” said Lance Chancellor of JCSD. “Our sympathies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Joe Berlin, go out to the family members and to the residents and folks that knew these people.”

Chancellor said no foul play is suspected at this time, and both are currently believed to have died of natural causes. The final determination will be made by the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

