Hit-or-miss storms possible after sunny morning in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will linger for the rest of the week, so keep the raincoats handy! Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices near 100° with the humidity.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few splash-and-dash storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chance will go up as we go into early next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for next Monday and next Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.