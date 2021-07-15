Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man charged in domestic violence investigation

Jim McCurty was charged with aggravated domestic violence.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a man Thursday wanted for attempting to assault his ex-wife back in March.

Jim McCurty, 55, was arrested in the 100 block of Scooba Street on a warrant for domestic violence-aggravated assault.

According to police, McCurty attempted to assault his ex-wife during an incident in the 600 block of Charles Street on March 19.

No injuries were reported.

McCurty was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

