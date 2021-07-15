Hattiesburg 11u All-Stars head to Dixie Youth World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg 11-under All-Star baseball team gears up for a trip to Texarkana, Arkansas.

They will join a ten other 11-year-old teams from across the country to compete in the Dixie Youth Invitational World Series.

The group of Hub City kids, along with coach Will Wall, are proud to represent Hattiesburg and the state of Mississippi.

“It feels pretty good,” said outfielder Tyler Spencer. “We can represent Hattiesburg and we can show them what Mississippi’s made of.”

“We’ve had our ups and downs and we’ve come a long way since we were this tall,” said pitcher Colt Walker. “Representing Hattiesburg is a big thing.”

“It’s going to be fun to see how other states play like Virginia, Texas,” said pitcher Angus Van Orsdol. “I think Hattiesburg is really proud and we are too.”

“It’s another World Series that we get to play in,” said infielder Lee Roberts III. “It’s good to show them what Mississippi’s made of. We’re going to go down there and whoop some tail.”

The Dixie Youth World Series begins July 23 at Razorback Stadium.

