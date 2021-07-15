Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Federal grand jury returns superseding indictment adding new counts for Nancy and Zachary New

(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grand jury has returned a new indictment against Nancy and Zachary New. This indictment takes the place of the one filed in March and adds new charges.

The mother and son ran New Learning Resource, Inc. That business operated New Summit School in Jackson.

While it’s private, the state law allows some public money to go to private schools for students with special academic needs. The indictment indicates the News were intentionally filing fraudulent claims to get reimbursed by the Department of Education.

Also added in the new indictment are four additional counts of “aggravated identity theft.” That’s addition to the five in the previous indictment.

The News have not been arraigned on this latest set of charges to be qualified for reimbursement claims under the Mississippi Adequate Education Program or MAEP.

The latest indictment goes into more detail, saying that for three of the four academic years, the mother and son, “submitted false claims to the MDE that Nancy W. New worked full-time for the entire academic year as a teacher who taught eligible students as NSS in Jackson, knowing that Nancy W. New did not teach full-time during those years, which resulted in fraudulent reimbursement to NLR of $63,370.00 for Nancy W. New for each of those three years.”

The overall amount that New Learning Resources School District allegedly “fraudulently obtained” is also increased in the superseding indictment. It was originally listed as “in excess of two million million” but now notes “well in excess of four million dollars.”

Also added in the new indictment are four additional counts of “aggravated identity theft.” That’s addition to the five in the previous indictment.

The News have not been arraigned on this latest set of charges. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman

Latest News

Hattiesburg Dixie Youth Baseball
Hattiesburg 11u All-Stars head to Dixie Youth World Series
Hattiesburg Dixie Youth Baseball
Hattiesburg 11u All-Stars head to Dixie Youth World Series
Parents worry about the start of school amid rising COVID cases
Apartment residents in Ellisville seek answers following eviction notice.
Ellisville renters being evicted, looking for answers