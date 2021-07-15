Families in Hattiesburg react to child tax credit payments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday was the first day families across the country began to receive payments after the expansion of the child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan.

Wallets are just a little bit thicker for households with dependent children. They will receive $300 for each child who is 5 and younger and $250 for each child between 5 and 17.

Jamie Gipson is a mom who says she is very excited about the extra funds in the bank.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s an awesome thing, it is going to help the kids with their school supplies and things that we couldn’t afford, you know? We’ve had a hard time through this pandemic, and so I think the extra credit is going to be great,” Gibson said.

She says it is really going to help low-income households like hers.

“It means a lot to us because I am a low-income household and it helps out a lot,” Gibson said. “I’m very thankful for it, and so are my parents because they get it as well, they raise my niece and my little cousin, so they get it as well.”

Meanwhile, Anna Lott and her husband have three kids, Preston, Cameron and Raelynn. She says they received $800 in total, and it came at the perfect time.

“We used it to help get our kid’s school stuff, shoes, clothes, haircuts, school supplies, stuff like that,” Lott said.

Without it, money would have been tight.

“We would’ve had to phase out getting school stuff, but we were able to get it all at one time and be done with it,” Lott said. “I was very appreciative. I’ll take whatever help is given to us.”

Families will continue to see the same amount of money deposited into their bank accounts on or around the 15th of each month up until December.

