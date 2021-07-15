Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market offers space for small businesses to sell

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg woman is using her thriving small business to try and help bring success to other owners.

Danyella Terrell says she founded the Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market as a permanent brick and mortar space for her clothing boutique, Berry Boujee Boutique. It also serves as a starting-off space for others like her.

“The goal is economic revitalization,” Terrell said. “There are so many businesses out there, so many avenues. People have started businesses in their home. I started in my home, and I was out of my home for three years, but my business grew and so why not pour back into my community.”

Terrell is hoping to give other small businesses exposure at her pop-up market as well as new tools and skills through business workshops.

“You got a business, but do you have a business license? Do you have a permit to sell, do you know the taxes, do you have what you need? So we’re going to provide all of that education so that not only do they make the money but have financial stability,” she said.

Terrell is planning to have local banks and tax experts guide small businesses through the logistics of getting started, all while having the opportunity to set up their shop in the building on their own schedule.

Angelica Massey and her daughter, Dominique, have their business, Angelica Jewels Boutique, set up through the weekend.

“We’ll be taking advantage, full advantage of anything she has to offer for us. I mean anything,” Angelica said. “A couple weeks ago was a year out of my home. I’m so glad that this opportunity has extended itself to me to broaden and create generational wealth for my family.”

Owners participating in this week’s pop-up market say they are excited to be a part of the community it is creating.

“So to just get your business out, because some businesses didn’t make it through COVID. So I’m thankful mine did, and this event just helps me get my name back out again,” said Tiffany Gray with Creatively Chic Mississippi.

“A lot of people want to be able to come see you in person, they want to be able to feel things,” said Tesia Lewis with TesiaT Curvy Boutique. “With us being online-based last year, it was hard because we couldn’t take returns, we couldn’t meet in person. So it’s better now that they can come in, get a feel for things, are able to try it on so absolutely.”

“It’s wonderful. We’re just all buying from each other, we’re all super excited, like what do you have, what do you have? So absolutely come on down, we would love to see your faces,” Dominique Massey said.

The Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market is open Thursdays through Sundays in Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg.

