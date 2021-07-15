Back-to-school giveaways being held in Jasper County this weekend

JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County parents can look forward to grabbing some free school supplies this weekend.

The Mississippi SHINE Project is hosting two back-to-school giveaways.

“We’re just glad that we’re here to provide these items to our communities and families and children in the community. Just so that they all know that we care about them and we’re here to serve,” said Shanell Williamson, a community health worker assigned to Jasper County and three others.

The first back to school drive will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jasper County Community Center on Edmund King Drive in Bay Springs.

The second will be on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library on Pine Avenue in Heidelberg.

Williamson is encouraging all parents to bring their children so they can personally receive their backpacks filled with supplies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.