557 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Miss. Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 326,200.

MSDH reported 557 COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 326,270 cases and 7,460 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,725 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,740 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 7,998 cases, 156 deaths

Jasper: 2,242 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,551 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,488 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,743 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,295 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,668 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.