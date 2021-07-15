Win Stuff
11-year-old girl reported missing from Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the location of a missing child.

According to JCSD, Aryanna Burden, 11, was reported missing Thursday just before noon from a home in the 400 block of Rose Lane in the Calhoun community.

Burden is described as a black female with black hair, standing five-foot-tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, white shoes and her hair in a ponytail with shaved sides.

Anyone who has information about Burden’s whereabouts or has relevant information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

