William Carey hosts STEM camps for children

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has been hosting two summer camps this week stressing science and technology.

One STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp was for students in grades 3-5.

Campers took part in many hands-on activities involving drones, airplane gliders and computer coding.

“We’ve been learning about drones and how to build rockets and we’ve been learning how to build sculptures,” said Kai Stewart, a 9-year-old camper from Petal.

“I think (the camp is) perfect, I love how we get to build and we get to fly drones,” said Erin Bullard, another 9-year-old camper from Abita Springs, La.

Also taking place this week is an ex-STREAM camp.

It’s focus is also on science and technology, but it also includes reading and the arts.

The theme for the camp is “Survival in a post-apocalyptic world,” and it features team-building and other activities based on that theme.

“It’s been pretty fun because I like space and stuff and space is fun, like, there’s so much stuff in space,” said P.J. Price, a 10-year-old ex-STREAM camper from Florence, Miss.

“It’s something for me to come here and learn in the summertime, so I’ll be ready when it’s time to go back to school,” said Aiden Gamble, an 11-year-old ex-STREAM camper from Hattiesburg.

Both camps are being hosted by WCU’s School of Education.

“This is a great opportunity for (WCU students) to, in practice, see how to organize and create STEM learning opportunities for students,” said Kristy Wheat, an adjunct professor at WCU.

“Summer ex-STREAM is an opportunity to take the STEM and also integrate art and reading, because we really love to encourage reading over the summer,” said Christina Liverett, director of the Center for Creative Scholars and an assistant professor of education at WCU.

The STEM camp wrapped up Tuesday.

The ex-STREAM camp continues through Thursday.

