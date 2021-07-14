Jones County resident says roadside overgrowth makes area dangerous

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County resident is asking for help from the Board of Supervisors in clearing roadside plant and tree overgrowth.

Dorothy Johnson leaves her Jones County home off of Moselle-Seminary Road every day to head to work, but she says making the left turn out of her driveway onto the road is extremely dangerous due to plant and tree overgrowth blocking her view of traffic.

“You don’t have time to get out in the road to make the turn,” Johnson said.

She says she’s almost been hit more than once.

“I’ve had almost a couple of near misses and it’s stressful to be under that kind of pressure and not being able to see,” Johnson said.

As for the solution, Johnson says she wants county workers to clear the overgrowth.

“I know they’ve got the material, the machine to clear it. And that’s all I want,” Johnson said. “I pay taxes, and I feel like I should get it cleaned up.”

We reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisors about the issue. In a statement, officials said rain delays have put them behind schedule, but we’re told crews will be in the area next week.

