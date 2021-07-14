Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree outside NC hospital

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Video captures a black bear climbing down a tree to get some tasty treats.

Jelly donuts and sardines did the trick.

The bear was seen around a tree at an area hospital early Wednesday morning.

An employee at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the bear probably showed up Monday night.

Officials say the cub, now called Rex, is around 18 months old and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

They are hoping he will find his own way to safer habitats.

Officials say the bear is not a threat to people but urged everyone to be cautious when in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect

Latest News

U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Five-year-old Meyer is fighting a brain tumor and spent more than six weeks total at Children's...
Boy battling cancer shares Post-it note art with hospital across the street
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
EXPLAINER: Are we going to need COVID-19 booster shots?