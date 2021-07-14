Inaugural season’s been a success for Southern States Soccer Club

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stars are the new kids on the block.

But they’ve made a presence in their inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League. The Southern States Soccer Club finished the regular season 9-4-1, earning a No. 3 seed in the Gulf Coast Conference playoffs.

A vision years in the making to bring professional soccer to Hattiesburg has turned into a great success in year one. The Stars handed No. 1 Jacksonville its second loss of the season on Saturday.

“Around the facility it’s got ‘trust the process’ written everywhere and it really is a process,” said Stars head coach Carl Reynolds, a William Carey graduate. “We’re very specific about how we want to do things. And we are hitting some good form, obviously at a good time. Beating Jacksonville was obviously a great moment in the young history of the club. And also being able to compete with all of these cities within our conference - the likes of New Orleans, the Jacksonville’s, the Tallahassee’s who for the most part have never really heard of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. It’s been pretty incredible to be able to put Hattiesburg on the map.”

Southern States visits Pensacola FC on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to open the NPSL playoffs.

