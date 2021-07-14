Hub City Humane Society looking for foster homes and adoptions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In one week alone, the Hub City Humane Society brought in more than 10 abandoned puppies.

Humane Society board member Megan Marlowe said the shelter sees an increase in animals during the summer.

“So the birth rate in the summer is much higher for cats and dogs, so a lot of times we find abandoned puppies and abandoned kittens,” Marlowe said. “So overall the shelter population is much higher in the summer because of this. It makes it very challenging for shelters, but one of the things that really makes a difference for shelters is fosters.”

Marlowe said if people are looking to foster a pet, the shelter will provide the materials, including food. The shelter is also always taking donations of food, gear and money to help make fostering a reality.

“Fosters help us alleviate the overcrowding at the shelter and it gives the animal a chance to be in a less stressful environment, which is important,” Marlowe said.

She even said pets that are fostered increase their chances of being adopted.

Marlowe said adopting from the shelter is a great opportunity.

“Overall, you’re giving an animal a second chance at life. But the perks of adoption is you’re making a difference when you adopt a shelter pet,” Marlowe said “You know every shelter pet is spay or neutered, they already have their shots and another thing that’s really a big perk is microchipped.”

Marlowe said if you do see an abandoned animal you should call your local animal control or animal shelter to come get them and make sure they are safe and taken care of.

The Hub City Humane Society is also participating in National Adoption Week starting Monday July 19 at PetSmart. People will have the opportunity to meet the animals and adopt at reduced rates.

