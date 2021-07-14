Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hub City Humane Society looking for foster homes and adoptions

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In one week alone, the Hub City Humane Society brought in more than 10 abandoned puppies.

Humane Society board member Megan Marlowe said the shelter sees an increase in animals during the summer.

“So the birth rate in the summer is much higher for cats and dogs, so a lot of times we find abandoned puppies and abandoned kittens,” Marlowe said. “So overall the shelter population is much higher in the summer because of this. It makes it very challenging for shelters, but one of the things that really makes a difference for shelters is fosters.”

Marlowe said if people are looking to foster a pet, the shelter will provide the materials, including food. The shelter is also always taking donations of food, gear and money to help make fostering a reality.

“Fosters help us alleviate the overcrowding at the shelter and it gives the animal a chance to be in a less stressful environment, which is important,” Marlowe said.

She even said pets that are fostered increase their chances of being adopted.

Marlowe said adopting from the shelter is a great opportunity.

“Overall, you’re giving an animal a second chance at life. But the perks of adoption is you’re making a difference when you adopt a shelter pet,” Marlowe said “You know every shelter pet is spay or neutered, they already have their shots and another thing that’s really a big perk is microchipped.”

Marlowe said if you do see an abandoned animal you should call your local animal control or animal shelter to come get them and make sure they are safe and taken care of.

The Hub City Humane Society is also participating in National Adoption Week starting Monday July 19 at PetSmart. People will have the opportunity to meet the animals and adopt at reduced rates.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Students sign up for their new courses at PRCC.
PRCC holds Career and Technical Education signing day event
Richton library giving out free lunches to kids for remainder of summer
Richton library giving out free lunches to kids for remainder of summer
A Jones County resident is concerned with roadside overgrowth.
Jones County resident says roadside overgrowth makes area dangerous
Kids gathered for day one of the Excel By 5 reading program.
Excel By 5 kicks off ‘Readiness by Reading’ program