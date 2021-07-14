HPD: Two charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged two Hub City men in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation stemming from a vehicle stolen on June 27.
Police said 20-year-old Eric Lott Jr. was charged with grand larceny on Tuesday in connection to the stolen vehicle.
Tony Dorsey, 40, was arrested on July 9 and charged with receiving stolen property in connection to the investigation.
Dorsey and Lott were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
