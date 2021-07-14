Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

HPD: Two charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation

Eric Lott Jr. (left) was charged with grand larceny. Tony Dorsey (right) was charged with...
Eric Lott Jr. (left) was charged with grand larceny. Tony Dorsey (right) was charged with receiving stolen property.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged two Hub City men in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation stemming from a vehicle stolen on June 27.

Police said 20-year-old Eric Lott Jr. was charged with grand larceny on Tuesday in connection to the stolen vehicle.

Tony Dorsey, 40, was arrested on July 9 and charged with receiving stolen property in connection to the investigation.

Dorsey and Lott were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Mayor Toby Barker testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee in March.
Hattiesburg to retain metro status after proposed rule change abandoned
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime
.
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/14
6:30a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/14