Hattiesburg to retain metro status after proposed rule change abandoned

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Office of Management and Budget has backed off a proposed rule that would have changed the population requirements for Metropolitan Statistical Areas, with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker calling it a win for the Hub City.

Barker testified before the Senate Commerce Committee in March to voice concerns over the proposed the rule change, which would have doubled the population requirement from 50,000 to 100,000.

Hattiesburg and other cities across the nation would have lost MSA status under the change.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Sen. Roger Wicker joined Barker and others across the country in opposing the rule change, which would have affected 143 other metro areas.

“The implications for Hattiesburg were far-reaching and harmful,” Barker said in a news release Wednesday. “It would have hindered our area’s efforts in economic development, as well as our ability to recruit and retain talent. It would have also created one more obstacle in applying for federal grant opportunities that tie grant eligibility to MSA status.”

Barker thanked Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Congressman Steven Palazzo, the Area Development Partnership and others around the country who opposed the rule change.

“As we move our city forward, we must do everything possible to accelerate our job growth, recruit and retain the incredible talent that our city attracts and keep every funding mechanism in place. OMB backing off this proposed rule change allows us to do just that,” Barker said.

Hyde-Smith issued a statement on Twitter celebrating the news.

