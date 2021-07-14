Hattiesburg Dixie Boys 7-year-old all stars heading to world series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a runner-up finish two weeks ago in the state championship, the 7-year-old Hattiesburg Dixie Boys Baseball all-stars are now preparing for the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series.

“We placed second in Hattiesburg, we placed second in the state in Laurel and now we’re advancing to Texarkana, Arkansas,” said head coach Joel Ferrell.

Ferrell said the trip to the world series in Arkansas will not be cheap, and they’re looking for help from the community.

“Grandpas, aunts, uncles, everybody’s going. It’s going to be quite expensive, so we’re just asking for donations if you could make the donations to Hattiesburg Dixie Youth,” Ferrell said.

Most of the money will go toward meals for the team.

“It’s going to be food for the kids, dinner for the kids, drinks for the kids, Gatorades for the kids and we’ve got some new shirts ordered,” Farrell said.

He said they’ll also give you the paperwork for a tax write-off if you need it.

Seven-year-old Nolan Shattles doesn’t care how they get there, he’s just excited to go.

“Because I want to hit the ball good and catch the ball good and make some good plays,” Nolan said.

He hopes all of his hard work with the help of his coach and teammates will bring home the trophy.

“Our team’s been a good team,” Nolan said. “We’re all having fun, and we really want to win this tournament and we’re all good players and good hitters.”

They will be leaving the city on Thursday, July, 22, for Texarkana and staying through July 25.

