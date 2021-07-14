Win Stuff
Excel By 5 kicks off ‘Readiness by Reading’ program

Kids gathered for day one of the Excel By 5 reading program.
Kids gathered for day one of the Excel By 5 reading program.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Excel By 5 kicked off its “Readiness by Reading” program Tuesday evening with a reading event held at Zaxby’s in Petal.

The organization is partnering with local businesses in the Petal area to host reading sessions over a three-day span.

Kids came out to enjoy some books, most of which had coming-of-age themes. This lines with this year’s theme of “When I Grow Up.”

“We believe that the more a child is read to, the greater the possibilities are for that child to succeed in school and in life,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation.

“To be around their peers and to see how their peers are interacting with adults as they are reading their story is really beneficial to them,” said Coleman Center Outreach Coordinator Samantha Bryson. “I enjoy them being with other kids and learning to read with other children.”

This program is completely free and requires no reservations or signing up to participate.

The group will meet at Lowe’s in Petal Wednesday for a reading session at 10 a.m. Thursday, the group will meet at McAlister’s in Petal for a reading session at 5:30 p.m. All kids ages 5 and younger will be rewarded with a free meal as well.

