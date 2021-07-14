Win Stuff
‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season

Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.(Source: Southern Miss Football)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With just 54 days until the Southern Miss football team kicks off its 2021 campaign, the hype for the upcoming season is building.

On Wednesday, USM players and the Golden Eagle community got a look at the new uniforms players will wear on gamedays this season.

They can be described with one word. Fresh.

In a hype video posted on Twitter, players modeling the uniforms show off the new threads to their teammates. The voice of head football coach Will Hall plays over the video.

“We wake up every day, and we work for what we get. We have a big-time brand. We will represent that brand the right way,” Hall says. “That brand is black, gold and white. Be proud of it. Take care of it.”

The Golden Eagles will open the 2021 season with an away game against South Alabama on Sept. 4. The first home game will be played the following weekend against Grambling.

