Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

.
.(MSDH)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 325,700.

MSDH reported 641 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 325,713 cases and 7,456 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,682 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,732 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,984 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,239 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,543 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,483 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,740 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,294 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,667 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Photo of convenience store robbery suspect
Forrest Co. deputies working to identify armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a refrigerator at a mass-vaccination site.
Mass vaccination site closing after more than 60K vaccines issued
Hospitalizations for COVID increase again in Mississippi.
Delta variant sparking increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi