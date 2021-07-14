641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 325,700.

MSDH reported 641 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 325,713 cases and 7,456 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,682 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,732 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,984 cases, 156 deaths



Jasper: 2,239 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,543 cases, 169 deaths



Lamar: 6,483 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,740 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,294 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,667 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting over 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings



First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials



Adults aged 50 and older



Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19



Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities



Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

