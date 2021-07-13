Three more players with Mississippi ties selected in MLB draft

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Three baseball players with Mississippi ties were among the first 23 names called when the second day of the 2021 Major Leagues Baseball Amateur Draft opened Tuesday morning.

Brennon McNair, the top-ranked high school shortstop prospect in Mississippi, was taken by the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round Tuesday with the 319th overall selection of the draft.

McNair, a two-sport standout at Magee High School, had signed to play college ball at the University of South Alabama.

Three selections later, Mississippi State University outfielder Rowdey Jordan was taken by the New York Mets.

Jordan, a fourth-year senior, became the fifth Bulldog from the 2021 College World Series championship team to be selected in the first 11 rounds of the draft.

University of Southern Mississippi right-hander Hunter Stanley rounded out Tuesday’s early trio when the Cleveland Indians tapped the senior closer-turned-starter with the draft’s 336th overall pick.

Hunter became the third Golden Eagles’ third pitching standout nabbed by the Indians in the past five years, joining Kirk McCarty (2017, seventh round) and Nick Sandlin (2018, second round).

Nine collegians with Mississippi credentials were selected in Monday’s first 10 rounds, including first-round selections pitcher Will Bednar of MSU and pitcher Gunnar Hoglund of the University of Mississippi.

Stanley was the third Golden Eagle selected over the past two days, with sophomore outfielder Reed Trimble and sophomore left-hander reliever Ryan Och going within Monday’s first seven rounds.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.