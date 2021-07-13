Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Three more players with Mississippi ties selected in MLB draft

Hunter Stanley was selected Tuesday in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Hunter Stanley was selected Tuesday in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Three baseball players with Mississippi ties were among the first 23 names called when the second day of the 2021 Major Leagues Baseball Amateur Draft opened Tuesday morning.

Brennon McNair, the top-ranked high school shortstop prospect in Mississippi, was taken by the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round Tuesday with the 319th overall selection of the draft.

McNair, a two-sport standout at Magee High School, had signed to play college ball at the University of South Alabama.

Three selections later, Mississippi State University outfielder Rowdey Jordan was taken by the New York Mets.

Jordan, a fourth-year senior, became the fifth Bulldog from the 2021 College World Series championship team to be selected in the first 11 rounds of the draft.

University of Southern Mississippi right-hander Hunter Stanley rounded out Tuesday’s early trio when the Cleveland Indians tapped the senior closer-turned-starter with the draft’s 336th overall pick.

Hunter became the third Golden Eagles’ third pitching standout nabbed by the Indians in the past five years, joining Kirk McCarty (2017, seventh round) and Nick Sandlin (2018, second round).

Nine collegians with Mississippi credentials were selected in Monday’s first 10 rounds, including first-round selections pitcher Will Bednar of MSU and pitcher Gunnar Hoglund of the University of Mississippi.

Stanley was the third Golden Eagle selected over the past two days, with sophomore outfielder Reed Trimble and sophomore left-hander reliever Ryan Och going within Monday’s first seven rounds.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for...
Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud
Jeremy Devonta Cagins
Shooting suspect charged with murder in Marion Co.
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
If anyone has information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, contact HPD at (601)...
4 Hub City businesses vandalized overnight, HPD searching for suspect

Latest News

Reed Trimble (16)
USM standout Trimble goes to Orioles early in MLB draft
Reed Trimble (16)
USM standout Trimble goes to Orioles early in MLB draft
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft
The four McGee sisters: Shannon, Regen, Cory, Devin
Many miles to Tokyo - Cory McGee’s journey to the Olympics